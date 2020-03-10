I can still hear the sound of trains hauling coal from my home county. That was my lullaby as a child. Only a street separated the last house I had in my hometown with the railroad tracks. It was just part of our lives; we didn’t even notice the noise.
There also was the periodic delay of being stopped at a railroad crossing. Some of the coal-filled cars seemed to be endless. The sight of the caboose was a celebratory moment.
OK, maybe that is an unusual lead-in to the actual topic, which is the Wegmans’ distribution center. Residents are, as the old saying goes, madder than a wet hen about what they seem to view as heavy traffic encroaching upon their peace and quiet rural lifestyle.
I have been contacted by a resident who has provided some information for my benefit.
A few weeks ago, I did voice my support for new business and development, noting that the name Wegmans will serve as an attraction for others interested in Hanover County.
By the time you read this, I will have visited the area to get a first-hand look at what has Fox Head residents up in arms.
I’m not going to second guess anybody, but I do know that we need tax dollars to maintain the services we depend on daily.
Posts on our social media sites have been pro and con about the planned construction. Without a doubt, there are many people sharing their opinions on the issue.
Where are we now? The Hanover County Planning Commission and Hanover County Board of Supervisors are letting the people speak. However, they also are victims of some ugly comments. That isn’t going to resolve anything.
I don’t live near the site, but development is taking place near my neighborhood. I know traffic is going to increase (and I will readily admit that I’m not the most patient motorist).
But, to strengthen our education system and public safety services, tax dollars is the answer.
Only time will tell as the supervisors prepare to move forward with a decision later this month.
Until then, I expect more residents will write letters to the editor about the proposed center. Recent weeks have proven that we let you express yourself freely.
In the meantime, let’s see what happens when the final vote is taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.