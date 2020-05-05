Freshman year of junior high school (back in the old days before the middle school concept was implemented in West Virginia) was highlighted by an assignment about career dreams. At the time, I was fascinated by psychiatry, especially the works of Dr. Sigmund Freud.
While doing research on the profession, I realized that I would never make it through medical school to pursue a specialized field. But, despite that setback, I accepted the fact that I am curious about human behavior.
When friends and I would go shopping, I was the one who, while waiting, was content to sit on a bench observing people and how they interact.
Today, however, I find myself becoming more agitated during the limited periods outside of my house. It’s frustrating enough to see adults not adhering to safety guidelines during these unusual and unknown times of the coronavirus.
Last week, I saw some people either with a mask and gloves on or just a mask. Yet, there were far too many out and about without a mask or gloves.
It’s bad enough that adults are endangering others with their poor decisions, but I’ve seen too many children without any protective gear.
Parents, keep your children safe. It really is a matter of life or death.
The most frightening sight was a young woman who was probably seven to eight months pregnant. She was walking around without a mask and gloves.
In addition to putting herself at risk, she also was gambling with the life of her unborn child.
The new look is imperative. We must do all we can to follow the directives of Gov. Northam.
This isn’t an issue of politics. It is about saving lives as medical personnel and scientists work to find a vaccine to stop this pandemic.
Please, wear a mask and gloves. The emphasis is about decreasing the number of COVID-19 cases and resuming life in some manner of normalcy. I won’t go so far as saying normal, because I think we’re going to see a new norm.
In the meantime, stay safe and wear the gear.
