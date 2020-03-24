Granted, this pandemic is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my 60-plus years. But, I am curious as to why there has been a seemingly panic-driven need to buy rolls and rolls of toilet paper?
(And let me note here that this is a subject I never thought I would be writing about in my career.)
Last week, I had to pick up a prescription at a local drug store. Even though, due to my age, I’m considered in the at-risk category for the coronavirus (COVID-19), I went inside to get the prescription and check to see if there -- by some miracle -- was any hand sanitizer.
No surprise -- the shelves designated for hand sanitizer were empty. That was OK, because we always have some at home.
As I headed toward the checkout, a clerk I had become familiar with due to my frequency in that particular drug store approached me. She leaned in -- but not too close -- and whispered, “We have some toilet paper in the back.” I thanked her and told her I didn’t need any. I’m sure someone else would need it.
It was a kind gesture to a customer, but I got tickled, because I felt like I was making a drug deal or taking part in some shady shenanigans (I like that word).
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 is a first for this writer. I’ve experienced floods and blizzards, where everyone rushed to buy bread and milk -- and shovels if the predicted snow was going to be significant.
Now I’m curious as to who started this lack of toilet paper in the United States possibility. What would prompt that idea?
Based on all the information provided about COVID-19, as well as the precautions, I don’t recall anything about a need for excessive rolls of toilet paper.
In all seriousness, though, heed the warnings and adhere to the precautions.
I had a good checkup two weeks ago, but I’m in the at-risk age range, so working from home and limiting any contact with others is the best course of action.
Our government leaders appear to be working together for the people of the United States. That’s a blessing.
While some store shelves may be vacant today, tomorrow’s another day -- and toilet paper is most likely on the way.
