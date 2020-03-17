I don’t fear death. Do I have your attention with that opening statement? While the world is spinning in a coronavirus or COVID-19 frenzy, I’m not worried. I’ve been adhering to the same weekly routine with work, errands, and life in general.
There is certainly concern for the economic impact this illness has placed upon the world as a whole. My greatest worry is for those who survive paycheck to paycheck, as employers are being forced to make decisions about whether to keep their doors and/or operations going.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, was pursuing assistance from employers last week to help during this time of businesses being shut down if employees are unable to work from home.
Fortunately, I’m employed by a company that allows us to work from home and provides the necessary equipment and access to make it possible.
Let’s go back to the opening statement. Sadly, when my father died, I was not, as Christians say, “ready to go”. He would often tell me, “Your good deeds don’t matter. Are you ready to go?” Since 2010, that answer has been yes.
But I am saddened at the panic some suffer in times like these.
And with my Inbox (business and personal) overflowing with postponements and cancellations, there is a sort of cloud of doom looming over the nation’s financial status.
And, yet, I’m not going to be a Debbie Downer, because I trust in the resilience and determination of the people of the United States.
My sister had a Ph.D. in chemistry and I was not much a student in science, but I understand when I read the newspaper (yes, the Richmond Times-Dispatch) how this flu is different than others we have faced and conquered.
I’d like to think I’m a glass half full personality, as we look ahead to the possibilities of an anecdote and eradicating the coronavirus. Here’s where the praying is involved.
Of course, I’m at an age where you are more accepting of the inevitable. As a youth, it’s an invincible life (at least mine was in my mind).
Even when all is well on a global scale, remember to always tell your family and friends that you love them. That’s the best medicine ever.
