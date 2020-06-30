HANOVER – With 208,738, 67.40%, of the vote in the June 23 Primary Election, Republican Daniel M. Gade will challenge incumbent Democrat Mark R. Warner for the United States Senate seat the latter has held since first being elected in 2008.
Warner, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2002-2006, ran unopposed in last week’s election.
Gade retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel in 2017.
Qasim Rashid celebrated victory in defeating Lavangeline A. Williams for the Democratic nomination for the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rashid will face Republican incumbent Rob Wittman, who has held the seat since 2007. Wittman was unopposed last week.
Total votes for Hanover County’s 37 precincts for the Democrats for the 1st District were: Rashid, 2,297, 53.88%, and Williams, 1,966, 46.12%.
The Republican ballot for Senate also included: Thomas A. Speciale II, 934, 13.44%, and Alissa A. Baldwin, 754, 10.85%.
Dr. Daniel W. McGraw, chair of the Hanover County Democratic Committee, said, “Democrats had two wonderful candidates running in the Congressional Primary this year -- Qasim Rashid and Vangie Williams. The vote was close, but Qasim won.”
“We thank Vangie for laying the groundwork two years ago that will help our candidate, Qasim Rashid, in November,” he said. “We are united in working for a change in Washington. Qasim is that change!”
McGraw added, “In a time when citizens are seeking comfort and unity, Qasim Rashid is the best candidate to lead us. His ‘Compassion through Action’ campaign is just one of the many examples of how he will engage with the constituents.”
“He has shown grace to everyone. A few months ago, he encouraged his Twitter followers to help a husband and wife who were swamped with medical expenses. Within a few days, his supporters raised over $19,000 for the couple. His story made it onto the nightly news,” McGraw continued.
“Qasim has been a champion for human causes his entire life. We look forward to supporting Qasim Rashid for the U.S. 1st Congressional District.”
McGraw said absentee voting played a major role in the Congressional Primary this year. “Nearly 32% or 2,000 votes were cast by absentee ballot . . . a huge number compared with past years.”
“Many people were concerned about their safety in relation to the coronavirus, and, therefore, chose to vote absentee rather than coming to vote in person at the precinct as they have done in the past,” he said.
McGraw extended the committee’s thanks “to Registrar Theresa Smithson for all she and her staff did to show care and concern for all of the voters -- Democratic and Republican -- by making absentee voting easy through curbside absentee voting, by internet, absentee by mail or absentee in person.”
He concluded by saying, “We think absentee voting will be even more important in November as health officials are predicting that the coronavirus will be on the upswing, even more than it is now. Thanks to all in the Registrar's Office for making sure every vote counted in the June Congressional Primary.”
On June 23, Dale Hargrove Alderman, chair of the Hanover County Republican Party, said, “I would like to congratulate Daniel Gade on his decisive victory in today’s Republican Primary. I look forward to welcoming Gade back to Hanover County.”
Alderman said it is the Republican Party’s plan “to turn out the vote in Hanover County, one of the top Republican counties in the Commonwealth, this November for President Donald Trump, Congressman Rob Wittman and Daniel Gade to ensure a huge Republican win this November.”
