JOHNSTON, Gayle Collier, of King and Queen Courthouse, Va., went to sleep in Jesus Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and awaits His second coming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Joseph Collier. She is survived by her husband, Herman L. Johnston; children, Wesley E. Smith Jr. (Becky) and Lisa S. Nash (Melvin); nine grandchildren, Codie, Kyle, Josiah, Reid, Brayden, Colby, Tyler, Aaron and Levi; one great-granddaughter, Madison; brother, Jamie B. Collier; and sister, Beverly Dobrick; and many nieces and nephews. Gayle was a member of Tappahannock Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her animals. Her greatest joy was her time spent with her children and grandchildren. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hanover Memorial Park.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.