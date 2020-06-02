MITTERER, Geneva “Jenny,” 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2020. She was born June 18, 1928, in Hurt, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Hassie Roberts; two brothers, three sisters; and her only grandson, Travis Grodski. She is survived by her husband, Otho Mitterer; her daughters, Darlene “Micky” Grodski and Marchelle Bentley (Alan); stepdaughter, Gayle Mitterer; and granddaughter, Ashley Schaeffer (Todd). Jenny worked many years as the judicial recording secretary for the State Corporation Commission until retirement in 1981. Tap and jazz dancing were her passions, which she pursued for 29 years, with the troupes “Cheers” and “Shuffles”. Affectionately known as “Gran Jenny,” she helped many children in dance. A highlight of her dance career was performing with Cheers for the annual Christmas tree lighting and arrival of Santa at the Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond. She took care of many people in her lifetime, and was a wonderful, caring caregiver to others. Fortunate to be loved by so many dear special friends, she will be dearly missed. The family received friends Monday, June 1, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad or Hanover Fire Department.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters on fire, 2 Capitol Police officers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.