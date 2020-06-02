BROWN

BROWN, George Kenneth, 76, left this earth May 22, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Graduated West Virginia Tech with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering. Received his B.S. degree from RPI (now VCU). Successful 36-year career with VEPCO (Dominion Energy). Avid golfer and country music lover, loyal friend with a wicked sense of humor and proud Grandpa. Preceded in death by brother, Marvin Billiter. Survived by brother, Daniel Billiter; loving wife of 55 years, Susan E. Brown; son, Scott K. Brown; daughter, Teresa B. Edwards (Eddie); grandchildren, Taylor, Kendall and Dillon; “The Court People”; numerous friends and extended family. Thanks to Ascend Hospice, The Memory Center and The Manorhouse. Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts or the charity of your choice.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email