SPRECKELSEN, George Paul Jr., 70, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and George Spreckelsen Sr. George is survived by his son, Bryan Spreckelsen. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Virginia reports 461 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase over the 453 reported Monday
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.