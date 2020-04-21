SPRECKELSEN, George Paul Jr., 70, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and George Spreckelsen Sr. George is survived by his son, Bryan Spreckelsen. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com

