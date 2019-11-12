MATTHEWS, George Wayne, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cline Matthews and Virginia Johnson McCullough; and his sister, Nancy Brinson. He is survived by his wife, Julie Guyton Matthews; sons, Hunter Matthews (Elizabeth Batton), Justin Daniels Sr. (Alisha); daughters, Rachel Matthews, Dr. Meagan Cogbill; granddaughters, Ava and Paige Peguese, Tristin Daniels; grandson, Justin Daniels Jr. Wayne was an avid hunter and a member of the Pine Tree hunt club. He loved bluegrass music, working with tractors, NASCAR races, spending time with his children and grandchildren, who loved their “PaPa.” Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Hermitage High School and a 1996 graduate of VCU with a degree in business administration. He served in the USAF for four years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, serving in the security services in Pakistan. He enjoyed his Peshawar Air Station Reunions. He was a member of Slash Christian Church. He retired from Luck Stone Corp. and the State of Virginia. The family received friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services were held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment was at 2 p.m. in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Voters give Democrats control of the General Assembly
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.