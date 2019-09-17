HANOVER — Early numbers indicate that over 17,500 students returned to Hanover County Public Schools earlier this month to begin a new year of instruction.
According to school superintendent Dr. Michael Gill, that opening was full of smiles and excitement.
That’s the message delivered to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors as Gill presented his annual update regarding the new school year’s opening at the Wednesday, Sept. 11, regular meeting.
In addition to news regarding the first day of school, Gill also highlighted some achievements enjoyed by HCPS during the past year.
The system maintained a 95 percent graduation rate, the highest among equally-sized districts in the state.
Even with the 2.2 percent dropout rate, Gill said Hanover County School Board members are still seeking to improve that number.
After approving their list of goals and priorities at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, school board members emphasized the need for a continued focus on dropout rates and how to decrease the numbers.
Gill reported he had hoped to report that all Hanover schools are again fully accredited by the state Department of Education, but, due to a change in the release date for those numbers, he had no official word.
Gill said he was “confident” when the numbers are released later this month that the news will be good.
He also told supervisors that Hanover students achieved the highest scores on Math SOLs (Standards of Learning) of any district in their classification.
When those accreditation numbers are released, it will mark the first year of a new system that does not solely depend on test results to rate the schools.
The new system gauges how ESL (English as a Second Language) and disabled students achieve along with other factors.
“It’s going to more difficult to reach that higher criteria,” Gill said while endorsing the inclusion of other factors in the process.
Gill also was questioned by Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard regarding lowered
scores achieved by Hanover students in the writing category, a trend that recent scores revealed is a statewide.
The superintendent acknowledged the need for more emphasis on that subject. “We need to infuse writing across the curriculum,” Gill said.
He explained the writing portion of the test is unique in that 50 percent of the test is not multiple choice unlike other areas.
Students are only tested twice (eighth and 11th grades) on writing skills, and the test is administered during a two-day period.
In other matters, assistant county administrator Kathy Seay provided an update on planning surrounding the county’s upcoming 300th birthday celebration in 2020.
A committee comprised of citizens co-chaired by supervisors Scott Wyatt and Bucky Stanley received most of the credit for a plan that will recognize and celebrate the special anniversary.
Seay said an event website is up and running and has already received more than 600 hits.
Plans include a celebration at Scotchtown on May 30 in recognition of Patrick Henry’s birthday as well as the county’s 300-year history.
Re-enactors and historical displays will be featured.
The actual established date of the county’s formation is Nov. 26, but the county will formally recognize the birthday at a Hanover Day celebration on Oct. 17.
The event coincides with Hanover Tavern’s Autumn Fest and will feature a number of special activities and historical displays in addition to music, and, of course, birthday cake. In addition, there will be special historical displays featured at Hanover High School.
Traditional county celebrations like the Hanover Tomato Festival and Ashland’s Strawberry Faire also will be incorporated in the 300th celebration.
Seay stressed the important contribution of community partners in the planning process, and said county schools are incorporating the significance of the birthday in some of their curriculums.
Board chairman Canova Peterson applauded the efforts of the committee and staff on the plan.
“We’re looking forward to a good time next year,” he said.
