STEELE, Gladys Trafieri, 89, died peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Floyd; and survived by her children, Dorothy DeJong (Mike) and Floyd Steele Jr. (Beth); and grandchildren, Jonathan DeJong, Trey, Chase and Kate Steele. She was a graduate of St. Gertrude High School (Class of 1949) and proud of her Italian heritage. She was happiest taking care of her family and numerous friends, and she never met a stranger! The family is grateful for the services of Grace Hospice. Please consider doing an act of kindness in her memory.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
LANDEN, STEVEN
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.