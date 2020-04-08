WILLIAMS, Gloria Lowry, 84, peacefully passed away at her Caroline County home Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell D. and Maude A. Lowry; a sister, Shirley L. Thompson; daughter, Monica Williams; and grandson, Travis Williams. Gloria is survived by her Honeybee for 25 years, John T. Harris Jr. “Peanut”; her children, Melinda W. Davis (Tommy), Otto O. Williams Sr. (Susan), Michael M. Williams (Barbara), N. Neal Williams Sr., Teresa W. Acors (Russ) and Lester L. Williams (Linda); 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Russell D. Lowry Jr. (Betty); and sisters, Marion L. Williams and M. Elizabeth Lowry. Gloria loved to cook and bake for her family and many friends, which led to her great-grands nicknaming her “Cookie Granny.” A private graveside service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held once congregating restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 11342 Hillcrest Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com.
