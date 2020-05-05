RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam released a three-phase plan to ease restrictions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at his 2 p.m. Monday news briefing.
His goal date for a return to business targets Friday, May 15, with the restrictions easing Thursday night, May 14.
“Make it very clear this virus is still here; it has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccination, and that may be at the end of this year or another year or two. All of our efforts have slowed its spread, but they have not cured the disease.”
He did say that “on the path forward, always be aware the virus is still with us.”
“We will behave more cautiously than before; we must not relax our vigilance, especially with the most vulnerable populations [the elderly and those with existing conditions].
In Phase I, he said Virginians are safer at home; “large gatherings are still a bad idea,” with no social gatherings of more than 10 individuals continuing. The Governor also said Phase 1 calls for the continuance of teleworking, face coverings, and easing limits on business and faith communities. He said, “Workplace safety is critical.”
Phase I may last about three weeks, but residents will “be able to get a haircut,” with an appointment; “less seating will be available in restaurants and employees will wear face coverings and do more cleaning.”
More retail establishments will be opening, but operating at a lower capacity. Gyms will be opening as the facilities adhere to more requirements for cleaning.
Northam said the state would “accommodate the needs of churches and houses of worship with social distancing.” He noted, “It still matters -- even at church.
Moving toward Phase II, Northam said the state would continue to ease restrictions “if we see our numbers ease down.” Social gatherings could increase from 10 to 50 people.
Phase III, the Governor said, is contingent upon “No evidence of a rebound for a sustained time.”
The state’s first COVID-19 positive case was reported on March 7, “just shy of two months ago,” he added. “Our lives have changed drastically since then. At that time, across the country, Americans feared that hospitals would be overwhelmed. We worried that we wouldn’t have enough ICU beds or ventilators, not enough PPE or testing supplies. So, here in Virginia, we asked you to stay home.”
“Everyone in Virginia made sacrifices – everything you have done has truly made a difference,” Northam continued. “We have flattened the curve, hospitals are not overwhelmed.”
As of Monday morning, the number of deaths had reached 684, with 662 of them being confirmed. Total cases were 19,492, with 18,640 confirmed and 852 probable. Total hospitalizations hit 2,700, with 2,681 being confirmed and 19 probable. There were 122,788 people tested, 111,441 of them being categorized as unique people tested.
Caitlin Hodge, population health manager with the Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover County, of the Virginia Department of Health, said the website, https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/, provides updates, including the numbers of deaths and cases.
For more information about COVID-19, call the state’s health districts’ Coronavirus Hotline between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. General questions will be answered by calling 804-365-3340, while the number for provider questions is 804-365-3341.
Lisa Adkins, administrator of the Hanover County Department of Community Resources, offered additional services for county residents:
HANOVER COUNTY COMMUNITY RESOURCES -- 804-365-4300
HANOVER COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD– MENTAL HEALTH – 804-365-4222
HANOVER SOCIAL SERVICES – 804-365-4100
