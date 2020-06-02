WEST

WEST, Grace Evelyn, 78, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020. She is survived by her children, Stanley Jr. (Stephanie), Tony (Theresa), Tim and Christie (Brandon); six grandchildren, Kyle (Megan), Kaleb (Becca), Peyton, Logan, Kaylin and Ashton; a great-granddaughter, Gracie; and her loving siblings. Grace loved playing poker with her friends, going to the movies and spending time with family. She worked at C&P Telephone, Philip Morris and as a taxi driver, which was her favorite job. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. 

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email