MECHANICSVILLE – Executive Director Linda Tiller of Hanover Habitat for Humanity recently has sent out emails because, as she said, “these are desperate times.
The organization, located at 9161 Atlee Rd., Suite B, in Mechanicsville, is in dire need of financial aid from the community.
According to Tiller, the ReStore has been forced to close and construction of six homes has stopped.
“The results are a loss of significant income and costly delays. Delays that ultimately affect the safety and security of families like Amanda’s,” she said.
Amanda is among the many single mothers who are being hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19). Tiller said a stable home with an affordable mortgage “is critical for their well-being.”
“Will you please make an urgent gift of $50?” Tiller asked. “Your gift will provide emergency funds to guarantee that the construction of Amanda’s home can be completed.”
Tiller said that Amanda works in a local restaurant for an hourly wage. “She has been anxiously awaiting the relief of an affordable mortgage. Now her wait has been unexpectedly delayed because the construction of her home has been halted.”
She added, “Your gift will provide emergency assistance to moms like Amanda. You will ensure that she and her family have safe, affordable housing as soon as possible.”
In addition to Amanda and her family, Tiller said that Melissa, Rebekah, and Franklin also have watched their homes being built and then coming to a stop.
“Devastating delays that mean their struggles to provide for their families continue unexpectedly,” she continued.
“There are no extra funds in our budget to meet this unexpected need. The significant loss of revenue from the closing of the Restore will have devastating effects on the ability to pay construction costs. Your gift today will provide instant relief,” Tiller said.
For more information, go to https://www.hanoverhfh.org/champion/.
