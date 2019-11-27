HANOVER – Hanover Fire-EMS has released the lists of Santa Runs scheduled this holiday season. They are as follows:
ASHLAND VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
Station 1
Sunday, Dec. 8 – Henry St. north of Randolph-Macon College (1), Berkley Woods Subdivision, A&B Streets, 100 block of Berkley Street, 500 & 600 block of North Center Street east, Henry Apartments, Northwest Henry Lane, 200 block of Berkley St., Burruss Apartments, Smithtown Road, and Ashland Towne Square.
Monday, Dec. 9 – South Center Street southeast side (1), Virginia Street, East Francis Street, 1000 block of Maple Street, Kilby Station Road, 100 & 200 block of New Street, MacMurdo Street, 100 & 200 block of Arlington Street, Maiden Lane, Lee Street, and 100 & 200 block of Robinson Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – North Center Street west side (1), West Patrick Street, North James Street (North Snead to Thompson), Mullen Drive, North Snead Street, Wesley Street, John Street, Henry Clay Road, Thompson Street north side, Chapman Street, Cross Road, and Clover Hill Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Dale Avenue, South James Street, Duncan Street, Early Street, South Center Street southwest side, Oaks Apartments, Ashland Manor Apartments, Cox Lane, Stebbins Street, Race Course Street, West Francis Street, Hanover Avenue, South Snead Street, Beverly Road, Lee Avenue, Cubs Lane, and Thompson Street southern side.
Thursday, Dec. 12 – Palm Leaf Subdivision, 500 block of Pleasant Street, and Sedgefield Subdivision.
Friday, Dec. 13 – College Avenue, Caroline Street, North Taylor Street, Calhoun Street, Louisiana Street, Macon Circle, Henry Place, North Cottage Green Drive, Trotter Mill Close Apartments, Hanover Apartments, Laurel Woods Apartments, Vaughan Road, and Jamestown Road.
Sunday, Dec. 15 – Woodside Lane, Providence Subdivision, Woodstate Estates Subdivision, and Wintercrest Subdivision.
Monday, Dec. 16 – Omni Park Place (1), Omni Apartments, Slash Cottage Subdivision, and Lance & Bridle Subdivision.
Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Country Club Hills & River Run Subdivisions, Stanley Park Drive, and Ashland Park Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Oakhill Estates Subdivision, Fox Mill Run, Melton Road, Ashland Heights Road, Ashglade Court, Cheroy Road, Cheroy Woods Subdivision, Mount Herman Farms, and North Woods Subdivision.
Thursday, Dec. 19 – Myrtle Street, Short Street, Randolph Street, Henry Clay Apartments, 300 block of Robinson Street, South Taylor Street, 300 block of New Street, and Arlington Square Apartments.
Friday, Dec. 20 – North James Street north or Snead Street, Elm Avenue, Park Avenue, Linden Street, North Macon Terrace Subdivision, Carters Hill Subdivision, and Misty Pines Apartments.
Santa Runs will begin at 6 p.m. the streets listed are the basic order that will be followed each night. Remain at the roadside and Santa Claus or his Elves will come to you. Do not approach the fire truck. You should hear the fire truck coming. There will be a little notice, so pardon the noise. While the runs are being performed, firefighters may – at any time – have to leave for an emergency call. Santa and his Elves move swiftly so he can make it to all of the boys and girls, so understand the haste. Since 1890, Station 1 has remained a volunteer organization; donations are always accepted and appreciated. Those who miss Santa on the above dates will have an opportunity to see him at a special appearance from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Downtown Ashland. He will be visiting the various businesses.
EASTERN HANOVER COMPANY 3
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 --Studley, Road (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Summer Hill, including Blakewood, Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Road, Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Road (including Pinta & Cabin Court), River Road to Hanover Town Road, Hanover Town Road to Studley Road (including Scotts Landing & Double Five Drive), to New Bethesda.
5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 -- Old Church Rd (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Piping Tree Ferry Road (including Spring Run Road), Piping Tree Ferry Rd to Old Church Road (Including Old Lafayette Road, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Drive and Pamunkey Crest Drive), around the loop back onto Old Church Road and continuing to Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Subdivision, to McClellan Road and end on Crown Hill Road.
5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 -- Sandy Valley (from Creighton Road) to Little Florida Road (including Hobby Horse Lane), u-turn at the end of Little Florida Road (including Shall Drive) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill ( Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Road) and back to U.S. 360.
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 -- Pole Green Road (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Williamsville Road (including Woodlawn Farm Drive), Williamsville Road to Studley Road (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Road across Studley Road to River Road, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 -- Pole Green Rd (from Rural Point Rd) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Drive and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Walnut Grove Road to Mechanicsville Turnpike.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 -- Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Drive, Hughes Road, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.
6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 -- Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates).
Alternate Dates: Dec. 20, 22 and 23.
Due to safety, all families that live at the end of short cul-de-sacs are asked to come to the main road.
Track Santa live on www.ehvfd.com. Updates will be on the website and at https://www.facebook.com/EHVFD2/.
HANOVER COURTHOUSE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY 5
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Route 54 (between 301 and the Taylor Complex). Liberty Oaks Lane, Depot Road, St. Pauls Church Road, 301 (between Depot Road and Route 54), Hickory Hill subdivision, Jennings Road, Mount Hermon Road, Goddins Hill Road and Mount Eagle Subdivision.
6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 – 301 (between Norman Bridge Road and Hill Crest Road). Cady’s Mill Road, Peaks Road (between 301 and Mount Hermon Road, Hill Crest Road, Glebe Hill Subdivision, Chestnut Church Road, Foxal Road and Georgetown Road (between 301 and Chestnut Church Road).
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 -- 301 (between the Caroline County Line and River Road). River Road (between Williamsville Road and 301), County Courthouse Complex, Normans Bridge Road, Hanover Quarter Road and Fire House Road.
If Santa and the crew have to stop the Santa Runs for weather or an emergency, call for service, the make-up date will be Sunday, Dec. 15.
Updates on Santa Runs, as well as information about volunteering, may be found on the company’s Facebook page by searching @hcvfc.
HENRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ENGINE COMPANY 6
Friday, Dec. 6 – Slash Church Area, Mandy Lane, Bowie, Stumpy Road, Pine Ridge, Lincoln Park Circle, Hanover Small Farms and Patrick Henry Heights.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Holly Ridge, Brianthorn, Stywalt, Hanover Heights, Twin Oaks, Atlee Lakes and Atlee Springs.
Sunday, Dec. 8 – Avondale East, Avondale West, Royal Grant, Rural Point Farms, Robin Ridge, Swannanoa and Berkley Forest.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Garrison Manor, Quail Creek, Academy Drive/Culley Drive and Sharon Park.
Friday, Dec. 13 – Mimosa, Pearson Corner, Henry Clay Heights, Holly Road, Knollwood, Cool Springs West, Giles and Atlee Manor.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Strawhorn, Springhill Acres, Pine Slash, Hartford Oaks, Greywood, Breckenridge, Shelton Point, Woodlands, Pebblebrook and Enon Church.
Sunday, Dec. 15 – Pollards Creek, Fire Lane, Georgetown, Shannondale, Oakdale, Greenway, Colonial Forest and Lindsay Meadows.
MECHANICSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT HANOVER FIRE STATION 7
6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 – Aspen Hills, Brandy Creek, Brandy Creek Apartments, Bluff Ridge, Cold Harbor Farms, Creekside Village, Gaines Mill, Jackson Arch, Lereve Manor, Lincoln Hills, Locust Hills, Travelers Run and Walnut Grove (includes elementary bus routes 13, 68, 73, 302, 303, 305, 327 and 335).
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 – Bishops Park, Brooks Hollow, Covenant Woods, Cherrydale, Cherrydale West, Christian Village, Cypress Tree, Davis Place, Dogwood Knoll, Fox Lair, Hanover Grove, Laurel Meadows, Legacy Park, Liberty Hall Hills, Meredith Farms and Summer Grove (includes elementary bus routes 6, 47, 50 partial, 313, 361 and 363).
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 – Autumn Ridge, Barnette Oaks, battlefield Farms, Beaverdam Bluff, Beaverdam Creek Apartments, Beaverdam Park, Berry Pointe, Brookshire, Bruces Estates, Burnside Farms, Cherry Grove, Chickahominy Bluffs, Cold Cove, Cold Harbor Gardens, Cold Harbor Meadows, Ellerson Farms, Ellerson Station, Elwin Place, Haden Estates, Harbor Square, Harbor Hill Farms, Hunters Crossing, Hunters Woods, Mayfield Farms, Meadowbridge, Mill Trace, Mill Valley, Pond Way, Rose Hill Estates, Summer Walk, Tangle Oaks, Thompson/Carneal, Timberlake Place, Walgrove Court and York Point (includes elementary bus routes 101, 139, 147, 162, 182, 239, 266, 290, 300 and 342).
5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 – Bell Creek, Bell Creek Estates, Cherry Grove, Chime Court, Coolwell, Green Oaks, Fullview Manor, Loralea, Meadowgate, Old Grove Glen, Ridgeview Estates, Seven Springs, Shady Brook, Shady Grove Forrest, Sherwood Crossing and Spring Meadows (includes elementary bus routes 25, 119, 120, 243, 268, 273, 283, 291 and 307).
6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Highpoint Farms, Jackson Avenue Apartments, Mechanicsville Farms, Mechanicsville Heights, Milton Woods, Oakley, Signal Hill, Sledd Run, Virginia Manor, Windmill Way, Windsor and Windy Hills (includes elementary bus routes 44, 126, 224, 299, 315 and 319).
Estimated times for each day are posted above and there will be two (2) Santas splitting the routes, so be prepared. The streets/neighborhoods listed above are not necessarily in the order the company will follow each night.
Like last year, Hanover County is requesting that the department follow elementary school bus routes through the neighborhoods, as you will see noted, for each evening. It may be necessary for you to go to the nearest corner if the bus does not pass your house.
You should hear Santa and the fire truck coming and they will give a little notice, so pardon the noise. While performing these runs, they may, at any time, have to leave for an emergency call, so understand that this schedule is subject to change without notice.
The tentative “make-up” date is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Every effort will be made to get to any areas that were missed.
Santa and his Elves must move swiftly so they get to see all the good boys and girls, so understand their haste.
Station 7 has served the Mechanicsville community 24/7 since 1945.
HANOVER FIRE STATION 10
6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Ashcreek, Ashcake Station and Forest Lake Hills.
Dec. 10 – Milestone, Fox Head, Somerset and Sliding Hill Road.
Dec. 11 – Americamps, Lewistown Road, Kosmo Village, Telegraph Road, Colonial Estates and Lakeridge Apartments.
Dec. 12 – Charleston Ridge, Chickahominy Oaks, Madison Springs, Green Ridge, Hickory Ridge, Beechwood Farms and Summer Duck Farm.
Dec. 13 – Rain day/make-ups.
Dec. 16 – Honey Meadows, Ivy Banks, Taylor Farms and Honey Farms.
Dec. 17 – Cedar Lane, Cedar Lea Park, Elmont Woods, Chickahominy Falls and Stony Run Estates.
Dec. 18 – Castlewood, Atlee Ridge, Kingswood Court and Totopotomoy.
Dec. 19 – Charter Creek Apartments, Kings Charter and Stephens Manor.
Dec. 20 – Rain day/make-ups.
For more information, call 804-550-3473.
BLACK CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Schedule subject to change due to weather and/or calls
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 – Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road. Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Road to Flaherty Drive and back to Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to Cold Harbor Road to Market Road. Market Road to Range Road and back. Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops. (Note: Changes have been made to this route; if your street isn’t listed, come to the end of the road to see Santa.)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 – Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line. Hopewell Road from the county line back to Westwood Road. Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to Westwood Road to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road. Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road. Parsleys Mill Road to Tangelwood Court and back to Parsleys Mill Road to McClellan Road and stops. (Note: Changes have been made to this route; if your street isn’t listed, come to the end of the road to see Santa.)
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 – Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road. Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to Rockhill Road to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Papa Lane and back to McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to McClellan Road to Peace Road. Peace Road to Quake Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road. Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 – Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive. Burnett Field Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road, Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision. Hanover Subdivision and ends. (Note: Changes have been made to this route; if your street isn’t listed, come to the end of the road to see Santa.)
