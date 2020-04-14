MECHANICSVILLE – Linda Tiller, executive director of Hanover Habitat for Humanity, has provided an update about the measures being taken to protect staff, volunteers and the people they serve during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We continue to follow guidelines issued by our local, state and federal authorities as well as directives from Habitat for Humanity International,” she said.
According to Tiller, the following steps are being followed by the local organization:
n Administrative office: Hanover Habitat for Humanity administrative offices will be closed to the public until further notice, and they are working with limited remote staff. For now, use the general email address, info@hanoverhfh.org, and someone will be back in touch as soon as possible.
n Volunteers: All volunteer opportunities will continue to be closed until further notice.
n Habitat ReStore: The ReStorewill be closed to the public until further notice.
n Program applications: They will not be taking any applications for its repair program until further notice. The homeowner application process remains closed.
The ReStore has been forced to close, resulting in the loss of significant income. Construction of six homes has stopped, causing costly delays. The community’s support is appreciated more than ever.
If you are able to make a donation in support of Habitat’s mission and its families, go to www.hanoverhfh.org/champion and contribute whatever you feel led, and help them get through this time. For more information, contact info@hanoverhfh.org.
