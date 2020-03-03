Hanover Idols 2020 Judges

Fred Horn, Ammie Mines Derricott, Sarah Hopkins, Sean Kennedy and Jason Call will serve as judges for the Hanover Idols 2020 competition.

 Photo submitted by Sue Watson

ASHLAND -- The Hanover Arts and Activities Center is sponsoring the Hanover Idols Competition on Sunday, March 8, at the Ashland Theatre at 205 England St. in Ashland.

The Hanover Junior Idol Finals will open the event at 3:30 p.m., with the Hanover Idol Finals starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for each show. They are available at www.hanoverarts.org. Proceeds will benefit the Center.

Finalists for the 2020 Hanover Idols shows are:

Hanover Junior Idols Finalists

Victoria Fink, Kayla Atanacio, Kasheeda Diong, Layla Morris, Rebekah Turner, Mikaela Cannon, Ella Wagner, Kadence Prendergast, Hailey Hotek, Kiarah Wilson and Cooper Lunde.

Hanover Idols Finalists

Roger Reynolds, Nick Bannon, Anisah Abdullah, Audrey Kate Taylor, Kadyn Bunting, Aric Slaughter, Lily Manyara, Jordan Delamorton, Greg Mack, Meredith Elliot, James Watson and Irene Saluthe

For more information, call Lorie Foley at 804 339 6175 or Sue Watson at 804 402 0296.

