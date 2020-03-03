ASHLAND -- The Hanover Arts and Activities Center is sponsoring the Hanover Idols Competition on Sunday, March 8, at the Ashland Theatre at 205 England St. in Ashland.
The Hanover Junior Idol Finals will open the event at 3:30 p.m., with the Hanover Idol Finals starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for each show. They are available at www.hanoverarts.org. Proceeds will benefit the Center.
Finalists for the 2020 Hanover Idols shows are:
Hanover Junior Idols Finalists
Victoria Fink, Kayla Atanacio, Kasheeda Diong, Layla Morris, Rebekah Turner, Mikaela Cannon, Ella Wagner, Kadence Prendergast, Hailey Hotek, Kiarah Wilson and Cooper Lunde.
Hanover Idols Finalists
Roger Reynolds, Nick Bannon, Anisah Abdullah, Audrey Kate Taylor, Kadyn Bunting, Aric Slaughter, Lily Manyara, Jordan Delamorton, Greg Mack, Meredith Elliot, James Watson and Irene Saluthe
For more information, call Lorie Foley at 804 339 6175 or Sue Watson at 804 402 0296.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.