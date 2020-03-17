Hanover County has joined with its fellow government partners in the Richmond region to declare a Local State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus, called COVID-19.
The state of emergency designation gives public safety agencies more flexibility to work seamlessly with surrounding jurisdictions, streamlines procedures to enable Hanover to procure necessary supplies in a more efficient manner and gives the counties access to state and federal emergency funding.
A joint press conference on Friday, March 13, featured speakers from Hanover, Chesterfield, Henrico and Goochland counties and the City of Richmond and Henrico/Richmond Health District Director Danny Avula expressing their determination to work together to protect the health and welfare of the region’s residents.
“The health and safety of all our residents is our primary concern,” said Hanover County Board of Supervisors vice chairman Sean Davis. “Therefore, I think it is important that Hanover County declare a Local State of Emergency, joining with our regional neighbors to share our resources and coordinate our efforts.”
Hanover County leaders join with their colleagues in urging residents to avoid large gatherings of 250 people or more and change their normal social interactions to avoid doing things like shaking hands. On a personal level, continue to minimize touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
“These are acts of prevention and compassion and preparation,” Avula said. A primary goal of all regional partners is to “flatten the curve” and reduce the number of people affected by the virus so that the number of cases at one time does not overwhelm local health care systems.
Hanover County Administrator Cecil R. Harris Jr. emphasized that no changes are anticipated in the services offered by Hanover County government. The county has business contingency plans intended to address local emergencies.
“The declaration of local emergency is intended to help maintain the local government services we provide to our residents,” Harris said.
Regional public safety efforts are being directed by the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team.
The county’s website at www.hanovercounty.gov is regularly updated with information on COVID1- issues of importance, along with the county’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. To get email updates, subscribe to Hanover Access News on the homepage at www.hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
