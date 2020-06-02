Hanover County Parks and Recreation recently announced that it was canceling the 2020 Hanover Tomato Festival, which was scheduled to take place in July.
In a release issued on Thursday, May 28, the department said that the safety of the community is its top priority and organizers remain committed to doing their part to protect all those involved with their events, including event attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff.
While restrictions have been loosened across the state, it remains important to limit gatherings to protect the health of everyone, the release said. With this in mind, organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the Hanover Tomato Festival, which was scheduled for July 10 and 11.
This year would have marked the 42nd festival, which has never been cancelled before, said Marcy Durrer, recreation program director. Each year, the festival draws thousands of people to the area for the event centered around Hanover’s famous fruit.
The Hanover Tomato Festival is a time-honored tradition in the community and organizers look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 event, which organizers say will be special. They will stay connected with all of those involved with the event through the festival website (www.hanovertomatofestival.com), Instagram (@hanovertomatofestival), Facebook (@hanoverparksrec) and Twitter (@hanoverparksrec) as they plan for next year’s event.
“There are a variety of economic and financial components to the festival for the county. The feedback from vendors has been extremely supportive and most are already looking forward to being part of the 2021 festival,” Durrer said.
For more information, contact hanovertomatofestival@hanovercounty.gov or 804-365-7150.
