NUCKOLS, Harriet Julease, 81, of Mechanicsville, went to Heaven on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Nuckols; her parents, Mary Bess and Hollis Maye; her brothers, Julian and Michael Maye; her sisters, Mildred Jones, Nancy Arnold and Bettyjo Coates. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Kathleen S. Booth and Pamela D. Allen (Sonny); her especially devoted son, Antonio “Tony” S. Nuckols; her grandchildren, Heather B. Simmons (Tyler), Katelyn L. Walker (Jared), Kristen “Kodie” Allen and Christopher M. Booth; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Leo, Josie and soon to be born, Eliana; her sister, Mary Poole (George); and many nieces, nephews; and friends, including her close friends, Annie Waller, Skip McManamay, Barbara Kendig and Barbara Gammon. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all the nurses in the CCU at MRMC with a special thank you to Howard, Kevin and Mac. Thank you also to all the nurses and staff in the Hospice Care Unit who helped make her so comfortable as she entered into Heaven.
