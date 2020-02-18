Plan includes raise for employees, support for public safety, human services, education
HANOVER -- County Administrator Rhu Harris probably can’t remember the last time he received a standing ovation on completion of a budget presentation to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
But that’s exactly what happened as he concluded an outline of the 2021 proposal, and a packed house stood and applauded.
While Harris downplayed the emotion surrounding his final budget, others took time to note the significance of the farewell presentation.
Board chair Bucky Stanley, Beaverdam District, said replacing the 37-year veteran won’t be easy, especially considering Harris’ experience in financial planning.
“This is Rhu Harris’ last budget presentation, and I want to tell you that you are the reason that Hanover County is in such good financial shape,” Stanley said. “I want to thank you and it’s been an honor working with you. It’s going to be a tough task to find the person who will follow you.”
But it was strictly business for Harris who outlined a budget that includes a 2 percent raise for county employees and supports public safety, human services and education needs.
With increases in home values, personal property and sales taxes, revenue streams increased from last year, a factor that allowed Harris to present a balanced budget minus an increase in the county’s real estate rate of 81 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That good news was tempered with significant reductions in state funding, a challenge that further challenged and increased the local funding share.
“A primary challenge is that the Governor’s budget did not include pay raises for teachers, deputies and other positions supported by the state,” Harris wrote in a pre-budget letter to the board.
“This has required us to step forward with local money to ensure that our valued employees receive a pay increase this year”
The total for the 2021 all funds budget is $499.1 million, a 1.4 percent increase from the current budget.
The General Fund portion of the proposal is $276.9 million or a 3.7 percent increase from this year amounting to $9.8 million.
This year’s school budget increases by $4.3 million or 4.7 percent, but funding from the Commonwealth increased only $245,000, the lowest in four years.
“This is the smallest increase we have seen . . . and, frankly, barely qualifies as an increase,” Harris said.
The increase allows the continuation of a technology upgrade that includes laptops for middle school students next year, and also addresses a salary compression issues.
Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, will present the Hanover County School Board’s adopted budget this week along with other department heads.
Col. David R. Hines, sheriff, presented his 2021 budget following Harris’ presentation, which included a request for 7.2 positions that is fully funded in Harris’ proposal. This will allow two additional deputies at a pair of Hanover schools.
Fire Chief Jethro Piland presented his department’s request for 2021 that included funding for the 12 firefighters hired last year to supplement coverage in the Mechanicsville area.
The five-year proposed CIP includes funding for new fire station in the Mechanicsville area as well as a new fire truck.
While residential property rates remain unchanged, slight increases in water and wastewater rates, amounting to an average bimonthly increase of $4.77.
Steve Herzog also outlined the Public Utilities budget for 2021.
Other departments, including schools, will present their budget requests this week.
