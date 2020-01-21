CACCIA, Harry, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed on to his Heavenly home Friday, January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Dunnavant Caccia; and is survived by his son, Mike Caccia (Amy); stepson, Chip Bukoski (Nancy); four grandchildren, Allison Robeson, Taylor Bukoski, Courtney Caccia Liddle (Jamie) and Kimberly Caccia (fiance, Daniel Ravan); and great-grandson, Chance Robeson. Harry was a very proud retiree of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Vietnam War. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with services beginning at 2 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
