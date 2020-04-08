HANOVER -- In what some described as the beginning of a new era and others likened to a “remote mess,” the Hanover County Board of Supervisors held its first public hearing utilizing a new remote system that accepts public comment via email or voicemail.
The live-streamed meeting was plagued with technical difficulties that prohibited many online viewers from accessing the event live, a situation caused by the live-stream provider. The entire meeting is available on the county’s website, www.hanovercounty.gov.
In order to comply with Governor Ralph Northam’s edict that citizens limit assemblies to 10 people or less, the board enacted the special measures last month in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, allowing citizens email and phone access to air public comments.
The panel held public hearings regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget and associated tax rates. About 10 citizens took advantage of the new system, most of them supplying public remarks by email that were summarized by board clerk Janice Firestone.
Several of the comments urged supervisors not to include any funds for the continuation of a legal suit involving Hanover County Public Schools and the local NAACP. Others opposed any funding for incentives for the proposed Wegmans’ distribution center.
No citizens appeared in person to comment of the proposed budget or the tax rates. Board members will vote on the proposed tax rate that maintains the current 81 cents per $100 of assessed value for real estate and includes slight increases for water and sewer at their April 8 meeting.
County attorney Dennis Walter told the board there are 30 pending zoning applications currently before the Planning Commission or board of supervisors, many of those delayed from last month due to COVID-19. He urged supervisors to ensure any process to hear those cases include uniformed guidelines applicable to both the applicant and those wishing to publicly comment on the application.
Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson expressed support for the current policy, allowing no more than 10 persons in the meeting room at one time and remote public comments.
Peterson said the governor’s order does not exclude local governments from doing business during the crisis.
“Governor Northam’s statement did say that government should continue to function. Part of government continuing to function is to serve the citizens and to deal with all these public hearings in whatever way we can under the regulations. For us to sit here and say everybody stop is not continuing to function,” Peterson said.
The current policy allowing remote public comment, according to Peterson, does allow public input on pending matters.
“We can still hear everybody, whether it be through working with each other to have a spokesperson or different ways to do that,” Peterson said.
But Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard viewed the process differently. “I don’t think that this process did work tonight,” she said. “I’m getting texts saying people can’t hear us from home. They can’t hear what’s going on and, with all due respect, there are people who are not going to feel good about having their comments summarized publicly as opposed to having their comments read publicly,” she added.
Walter said some communities are reading emails verbatim while others are allowing those wishing to speak to call and speak real-time via phone, and that option is available for Hanover meetings.
South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble said she would favor a policy that allows the reading of those remotely accepted comments. “I think, if time permits, it would be best to read the entire letter, because paraphrasing can miss the point. I would like to think that, as much as possible, we could read the entire emails that come to us,” Dibble said.
Prichard indicated the logistics of attempting to hold a public hearing with hundreds of citizens seemed insurmountable.
“I feel strongly we cannot do the citizens’ business without the citizens,” Prichard said. “I’m going to ask that our board consider not deferring, but postponing.”
“What I know about the Wegmans’ hearing is that when last we saw the citizens come forward for that there were over 200 citizens and there’s just no way to safely manage that in groups of 10,” Prichard commented. “I feel strongly that what the government has told us is that we can come together to do the business that we need to do to keep the county running, but I don’t feel comfortable doing public hearings right now.”
Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek told her fellow board members that the process in place might be suitable for some public hearings, but could not accommodate a crowd like the one expected for the Wegmans’ application.
She noted the current situation is different from the circumstances considered when the board made the policy last month.
“The headline today is ‘Governor orders Virginians to stay home,’” Kelly-Wiecek said, holding up the latest newspaper headline. “He is asking us all to stay home for the good of one another. Let us not ask our citizens to choose between coming forward and being heard and infecting their neighbor.”
Prichard noted the intense interest and scrutiny the Wegmans’ hearing has caused and the public perception that the process was flawed in the minds of some citizens.
“There are a lot of people who think this process has stunk from the beginning — that there have been a lot of things wrong in the process. There have been a lot of stinky things that have gone on in this process, and a lot of citizens who think things have not been handled well. To bring it to an end with a public hearing that they can’t attend makes it all the more difficult,” Prichard concluded.
A motion by Prichard to postpone the Wegmans’ hearing until May 27 was defeated by a 4-3 vote, in essence leaving the April 22 hearing date in place.
Dibble voted with Prichard and Kelly-Wiecek to postpone the hearing.
Speakers who wish to comment on that application are urged to reply by email or phone message, but speakers will be allowed to address the board from the podium, in groups of 10. Pre registration also is encouraged.
The board is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 3 p.m. on April 8 where a public comment period will be available. A special meeting is set for April 15 to consider a list of applications postponed from last month.
The Wegmans’ application will be heard at the April 22 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. with public hearings scheduled for 7 p.m.
Reaction to the county’s decision to hold the hearing was immediate, and comments on a website created to unite and organize opponents decried the county’s decision to hold the meeting despite the Governor’s mandate asking residents to stay home.
Chris French, a vocal opponent to the location of the proposed center, posted a message on that site that included these comments: “Hanover County elected officials and our county employees have failed the public they represent. They are disregarding the public health and safety of their citizens during a national State of Emergency by allowing other business outside of the public emergency to be conducted at future meetings. Not a small fail. An EPIC fail.”
The post continued, “Long ago, one of Hanover’s citizens publicly stated, ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ Hanover is stating we will allow you to exercise your freedom, but you will potentially pay the price with your health during a national pandemic.”
