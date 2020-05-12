HANOVER — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved proffer amendments requested by Wegmans in a 4-3 vote early last Thursday morning, clearing the legislative path for the Rochester, New York-based grocer to construct a $175 million distribution center near the intersection of Ashcake and Sliding Hill Road.
Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Faye Prichard and Sue Dibble voted against the amendments, opting for maintaining proffer guidelines approved in 1995.
The vote followed a marathon meeting that extended past midnight as opponents of the project expressed concerns that centered on traffic, process, safety, noise, and quality of life issues.
More than 50 citizens provided either live testimony or email comments objecting to the project and its location in close proximity to several established Hanover neighborhoods. Many more attended the meeting and listened remotely from outside the meeting room. WiFi also was available in the parking lot where opponents beeped horns and blinked lights in support of their efforts.
Prichard moved to deny the request, essentially leaving the 1995 proffers in place, in a motion seconded by Kelly-Wiecek but voted down in a 4-3 vote.
Canova Peterson moved for approval of the Wegmans’ request that included two applications, both passing by a 4-3 vote.
Anti-Wegmans protesters confronted board members as they entered the building for the afternoon session, and showed up for the evening public hearing en masse.
Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Fire-EMS officials closely monitored entry to the building restricted to five speakers at a time, but Governor Northam’s crowd limitations often fell by the wayside with press, speakers, staff, and board members.
An attorney representing Wegmans told board members they were faced with a binary choice regarding the project.
“The only question is — Is this is a better case for the county, the community and for Wegmans under 1995 proffers or the 2020 proffers?’ ” attorney Andy Condlin said.
“We think we are doing something that will benefit the county benefits the community as well as providing a more efficient layout for the property itself,” he added.
Condlin said building under the 1995 proffers would allow a more than 2 million-square-foot facility and eliminate increased buffering and open space, but, either way, Wegmans plans to build the facility.
“Since the property is already zoned for its use, M-2, Wegmans can and will build. The question is whether it’s under the current 1995 proffers or under the 2020 proffers,” Condlin said.
But many speakers who expressed opposition said they wished to maintain the 1995 proffers, and voiced sentiments that placed doubt on that commitment.
Weedon Cloe, a resident of an adjacent neighborhood, said, “Citizens have been told repeatedly that the 1995 proffers are not as protective as the changes proposed this evening, and that Wegmans could build today using those proffers . . . We believe that this is not the case.”
“I’m here tonight to voice opposition to the adoption of amended proffers to facilitate the development of the proposed Wegmans‘ Distribution Center,” he told board members during the public hearing.
Cloe noted the numerous letters, emails and phone calls sent during the past month by concerned citizens to their representatives and Wegmans’ officials.
“Citizens have consistently and intelligently advocated for measures to balance the immense size and significant local impact of this proposed distribution center with the surrounding farms, neighborhoods and businesses.”
He said the response has been inadequate. “Residents have been told and assured the proffer amendments under consideration tonight are in the best interest of the community, and, without them, the project would proceed to the detriment of the area. In truth, we have only been presented with superficial design compromises crafted to placate dissent.”
The 217-acre site was zoned M-2, light industrial with conditions, in 1995 with a list of proffers that included height restrictions, traffic guidelines and other restrictions but the current designation does allow warehouse facilities. Both applications were recommended for approval by the Planning Commission and Planning staff.
Wegmans‘ officials submitted amended proffers that addressed transportation improvements, landscape buffers, height of the parking lot lighting, storage and cultural resources.
Some of those amendments were offered as late as the day of the meeting, but Condlin said the late additions were an attempt to address the concerns of some residents and board members.
The 217-acre site is located within the Sliding Hill Road Economic (EDZ) Development Zone.
“EDZs are areas targeted for economic development for the purpose of expanding the county’s tax base,” Hanover Planning Director David Maloney said during the hearing, adding that the Wegmans’ project clearly qualifies.
Wegmans’ conceptual plan outlines a 1.8 million-square-foot office warehouse facility with an expansion site of more than 200,000 square feet. The site also contains another 400,000 square feet of building space.
The primary entrance will be located on Sliding Hill Road with an employee only entrance located on Ashcake Road.
While the 1995 proffers required a 25-foot buffer around the site, Wegmans has proffered 75-foot buffers along Ashcake Road and a 50-foot buffer along a section of Sliding Hill Road.
The amended proffers also included transportation improvements, including a left and right lane entrance lane at the Sliding Hill entrance as well as an acceleration lane for trucks exiting the facility. Improvements at the intersection of Sliding Hill and New Ashcake Road include a continuous green “T” signal and funding for future road improvements also were proffered in the amended request.
For most of the dozens who showed up to express their displeasure with the project, it simply wasn’t enough.
Many of the more than two dozen who spoke in opposition cited traffic and noise concerns, while others lamented at the perceived secrecy surrounding the project.
County officials were limited in what they could disclose during the negotiations due to a non-disclosure agreement with the applicant until the project was announced in December.
Several others expressed concerns regarding wetlands locating on the property. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) officials are deciding whether or not to hold a public hearing regarding the delineations, and opponents are actively pursuing that avenue.
A group of Fox Head opponents organized a Facebook page regarding the project that now boasts more than 1,300 members. Some have pledged to continue the fight in the legal system following last week’s vote, and funds are being collected to bolster those efforts.
“It was closer than I thought,” one opponent said. referring to the 4-3 vote approving the amendments.
Wegmans’ site development director Dan Aken also was surprised by the close vote.
“I was surprised by the outcome, only receiving four votes in favor, but pleased to receive approval and thank the board for their efforts in reviewing and approving our project,” Aken said.
“Our team has worked non-stop over the last several months to address the comments and requests we have heard from the citizens, staff, and board of supervisors. We feel like we presented a plan and proffers that were much improved from the 1995 proposal. We were hopeful the entire board would see that effort and vote in favor,” he added.
As for a timeline going forward, Aken said, “We would like to be in the ground as soon as possible, but still need approvals from the State DEQ and Army Corps of Engineers before we can determine an exact schedule. I would like to think we can obtain those approvals in time to be in the ground this summer.”
Hanover Economic Director Linwood Thomas, who has been the target of many of the anti-Wegmans attacks, said he was pleased with the vote last week.
“I commend the board of supervisors, Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority for their support of the Wegmans‘ project,” Thomas said. “I do understand and recognize citizen concerns and believe the updated proffers approved by the Board on May 6 will go a long way to making the project better for the entire community.”
Only three speakers voiced support for the project during the public hearing, but one of them carried a very recognizable Richmond name and face.
“There are many regions and localities that would be very excited for Wegmans to make such a huge investment in their communities,” said Bobby Ukrop. “Knowing what a fine citizen Wegmans has been in other communities, and, given that Wegmans will become Hanover County’s third largest taxpayer once the facility is up and running, I encourage you to approve this project,” he concluded.
Reaction to the decision was somewhat predictable and many opponents said the outcome was not unexpected and stated this was the just the first step in a long process.
Others took a more humorous approach to future actions on the Fox Head website as one post read, Quoting The Godfather, “Now we go to the mattresses”.
Chris French has been an active participant in the opposition efforts, and spoke during the public hearing regarding noise concerns associated with the massive project.
Following the decision, French outlined other concerns with the application and the review process.
“Unfortunately, the outcome was not unexpected,” French said. “I appreciate that Sue Dibble listened to citizens and joined Faye Prichard and Angela Kelly-Weicek in opposing Wegmans’ request. It is disappointing the remaining supervisors voted for the amended proffers despite overwhelming evidence the people who will be most impacted by their decision wanted the opposite,” he added.
He said the decision represented an unwillingness on the part of local government to hear concerns of its citizens.
“The board’s mandate is to serve the people they have been elected to represent, not to ensure economic development at all costs,” French said. “With the board chair [Bucky Stanley] publicly stating 24 hours prior to the vote that he expected the supervisors to pass Wegmans' requested proffer changes and special exemption, it became clear the public hearing had a predetermined outcome.”
French also questioned the process by which the application was considered.
“Moreover, I’m deeply considered about how the hearing was conducted. Citizens did not have equal access to their elected officials,” he said. “The county did not provide adequate facilities to those who were literally left locked out in the cold, where many were unable to access the WiFi that the county touted as the solution to make this hearing ‘public’ due to infrastructure capacity issues.
The opponents have not announced what the next step might be, but most vowed to continue the protests.
“Considering how strongly the community feels about the outcome, it would not be surprising to me if there is legal action. At this stage, I would expect it,” French said.
Prichard held up a stack of citizens’ responses to the application as she moved for denial.
“It is very clear to me that my citizens want to retain the 1995 proffers, and my job is to represent my citizens,” Prichard said.
Vice chair Sean Davis said he wanted to confirm that opponents did, in fact, prefer the 1995 proffers to the amended version presented by Wegmans.
“The 1995 buffers are less than what is proposed under the 2020 buffers, correct?” Davis asked. “Some of the things people have asked for are in the 2020 proffers. At the end of the day I know folks don’t want it here and I get that, but if they are coming under 1995 with no protections or coming under 2020 with protections, overwhelmingly, this stack (comments received) says that people want protection.”
Prichard’s motion to deny was defeated by a 4-3 vote, followed by a motion by Peterson to approve the 2020 proffers.
Stanley said he would support the Wegmans‘ request, citing his commitment to keep taxes low in Hanover County.
“I’m a no tax individual,” Stanley said. “Businesses come in and help us with this. Economic development is a big tool. If you like to put taxes on somebody, then vote this down and we’ll move on and raise taxes. The county needs these jobs.”
In an interview late last week, Davis said the result does offer citizens enhanced protections when compared to the 1995 version. Regarding the vote, Davis said, “I am thankful the board was presented with an opportunity to increase the protection for the citizens,” he said. “Allowing the property to retain the allowable 1995 uses would have been terrible for the surrounding area.”
The vice chair noted some of those differences. “We were able to reduce traffic by 85 percent, increase buffers, mandate major road improvements, and decrease the building size. Wegmans was going to build under the 1995 zoning and I am glad we were able to get these substantial protections in place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.