ASHLAND -- Hanover County Public Schools has been working to develop “a comprehensive graduation plan” that will honor and recognize seniors “in the most meaningful and memorable way possible under such extraordinary circumstances.”
Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent; Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent of instruction and chief academic officer; Dr. Robert Staley, director of Secondary Education; Christopher Martinez, principal, Patrick Henry High School; Kristina Reece, principal, Hanover High School; Charles Stevens principal, Lee-Davis High School; and Dr. John Wheeler, principal, Atlee High School; announced this morning plans “to celebrate [students’] remarkable accomplishments over the past 13 years.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns and uncertainty moving forward, it was agreed that it is not realistic or responsible to hold the traditional commencement ceremonies at the VCU Siegel Center on Saturday, June 13.
However, the school leaders, along with the feedback received from students, families, principals, faculty, staff, senior class officers, and others who helped in the decision-making process, are offering three unique ways to celebrate the Class of 2020: individually, virtually, and in-person.
Details follow:
Celebration 1: Individual Graduation Experience (early June)
High school staff will schedule appointments with all seniors to arrange for an individual graduation experience with up to five family members or special guests. The appointments will take place within the first two weeks of June.
Each senior will be called by name to walk the stage in a cap and gown to receive a diploma.
Staff will be on-hand to take keepsake pictures of seniors with their guests. Seniors also will receive a gift.
Staff and guests are required to follow all official social distancing and related guidance.
Each high school principal will communicate more specific details and instructions soon.
Celebration 2: Virtual Graduation (June 13)
On June 13, each high school will release a graduation video that will include remarks from the principal, the superintendent, the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a photomontage of the graduating class.
The videos will follow a consistent format. Each high school also will include its own unique touches to make the experience more personable and memorable.
Each high school graduation team will share further details regarding the graduation video.
Celebration 3: In-Person Graduation (Aug. 8)
If permitted by officials, HCPS is actively planning to hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Meadow Event Park located in Doswell.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend.
This plan is fluid and may change due to the unpredictability of COVID-19.
The ceremonies will follow the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety guidance provided by local, state, and federal officials, including limiting the number of attendees to ensure appropriate social distancing.
Each high school principal will communicate more specific details and instructions in the coming weeks and months.
The graduation ceremonies will be held as follows:
9 a.m. — Hanover High School
12 p.m. — Patrick Henry High School
3 p.m. — Atlee High School
6 p.m. — Lee-Davis High School
“In the meantime, significant work is still underway,” Dr. Gill said. “Our team will continue to work with great care and compassion to finalize our plans.”
He also said that principals will share more details in the coming weeks as they become available.
Questions about Celebration 1 and Celebration 2 may be directed to the student’s principal. For more information about Celebration 3, contact Dr. Robert Staley, director of Secondary Education, at rstaley@hcps.us.
