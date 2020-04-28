ASHLAND -- Calculating the budget impacts of an ongoing pandemic that has shuttered most of America’s economy is tricky in the best of circumstances. Finding and filling those holes on a tight deadline is even more difficult, but that’s the situation facing Hanover County school officials.
The Hanover County School Board met electronically on Tuesday, April 21, to begin considering that problem, but firm answers are still not set in stone.
Utilizing a Zoom application, board members held their regular April business meeting from remote locations, with as many as 80 people attending, virtually. There were few technical glitches and the board considered a limited agenda that included items directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Terry Stone, assistant superintendent for Finance, provided an update on how the crisis will affect the system’s FY 2020 and FY 2021 budgets.
Regarding the 2020 budget that runs through July 1 of this year, Stone said initial estimates indicate the system is on sound financial ground and “on track” to return unused funds from this year to the county’s budget for use in the school’s Capital Improvement Plan.
In addition, the school system has pledged $750,000 to assist in offsetting the county’s fourth quarter shortfall.
“This pandemic will have some impacts on our revenues for the current year and certainly for our expenditures,” Stone said. “We’re monitoring that closely and we believe we are on track to meet our cash turn back to the county at year-end, which helps to fund our subsequent year CIP.”
Regarding the county’s request for assistance in meeting their budget shortfall, Stone said, “We think we can meet that also.”
Due to the lack of lunch sales, the School Nutrition Fund will end the year with a negative balance of about $1 million.
Stone said there are indications the schools would receive about $860,000 in stimulus funds and a federal reimbursement for the mobile meals provided for the past weeks, more than 28,000 of them served so far.
Not unlike other localities or school systems, Superintendent Michael Gill said reworking the 2021 budget is a bit like starting over.
“We wish we had better news to bring you, but, as has been stated, this situation is not unique to Hanover County Public Schools,” Gill told the board. “Everyone is having to look very hard and start the budget process from scratch with the reality of this new situation.”
Impacts on the FY 2021 budget are less clear, but it is certain a reduction in state revenues is going to affect school divisions across the state. The General Assembly met last week to discuss those impacts.
“We don’t know what the funding loss will be from the state for FY 2021, but we do expect there will be a loss,” Stone said. Initial indications there will not be funding for a pay increase for next year in addition to other cuts, including additional counselors and increased funding for at-risk students in the state budget.
Stone expects sales tax revenue reductions of $2.2 and $2.7 million from projected FY 2021 figures, and also anticipates a reduction in local funding. “We don’t have that number yet,” she said.
Assistant superintendent for Instruction Jennifer Greif updated the board on continuing at-home learning programs, the current meal distribution program and plans for the upcoming year.
She said the county began the remote instruction program with a two-week agenda designed to keep students engaged in learning for a short period of time and expanded to a program allowing students to complete work assignments for this year.
Students will receive final grades based on the first three grading periods, the last completed March 13. Learning from home materials will be assessed on a “met expectations or did not meet expectations basis,” but will not affect final grades. No final exams will be given.
Seniors who were on track to graduate in June will receive their diplomas, and spring SOL (Standards of Learning) tests have been cancelled.
“The state has been taking action on various aspects of the graduation requirements in order to ensure that students’ ability to graduate is not hampered by the unexpected closure of the schools,” Greif said. “The overarching philosophy has been that students who are on track for graduation before the suspension of the academic year would be permitted to graduate.”
A final policy is expected when Virginia Department of Education officials and the General Assembly make final adjustments to current requirements for graduation.
Greif said the remote learning program recognizes that many Han-over students do not have access to devices or broadband internet, and paper packets have been distributed to those students.
Special education teachers are closely monitoring those students and designing remote programs to ensure continued instruction and engagement by those communities.
In addition, ESL students have been contacted by teachers and materials distributed to those students.
Officials also are focusing on plans once schools reopen. “We need to create some curricula documents to assist teachers in scaffolding material from the spring into the 2020-2021 academic year,” Greif said.
She said the department also will attempt to build on lessons learned during the current remote learning experience and design unified and consistent approaches toward digital resources.
Teachers also will receive additional professional training in digital and blended learning, and options are being explored that would allow students to show “evidence of learning outside of traditional methods.”
Summer school could provide the answer for some students to re-enter classroom learning settings, but whether or not they will take place is unknown at this time.
“We are designing summer programs, if allowable, that will support students in accessing new instruction, supporting past learning and re-acclimating them to the school setting,” Greif added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.