(Editor’s note: The following statement was released by Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, of Hanover County Board of Supervisors chairman.)
On behalf of the [Hanover County] Board of Supervisors, I’d like to thank all county residents for their patience as we work to ensure the safe delivery of county services while protecting the health of our workforce and our entire community.
We know that many residents are actively engaged with the Airpark Associates (Wegmans’) proffer amendment application. That public hearing was originally scheduled to be held on March 25, but as announced earlier last week, all public hearings scheduled on March 25 have been postponed because of public health concerns.
On March 25, the board will only address administrative matters and hold a closed session – nothing related to the Wegmans’ case.
Because there are no Wegmans’-related topics on our agenda, and because we will not be holding citizens’ time, we encourage you to be safe and stay home rather than attend the March 25 meeting and create a gathering of 10 or more.
All of our meetings are livestreamed and can be viewed from any home with an internet connection.
While we wait to determine when we can safely hold public hearings again, our planning staff will continue to work on the questions submitted by the public and the issues identified by board members. You may continue to submit questions and feedback to planninginquiries@hanovercounty.gov.
As a board, we remain committed to doing public business, in public. Thank you for your patience.
