POINDEXTER, Henry S., 91, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, Alice S. Poindexter; two sons, Greg Poindexter (Juva) and Brian Poindexter (Dawn); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A U.S. Navy veteran, Henry was a member of Enon United Methodist Church and Past Master of Washington and Henry Lodge # 344 AF & AM. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services were held 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Enon UMC, 6156 Studley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
