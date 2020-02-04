BORKEY, Herbert Daniel Jr., 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Borkey; former wife, Tina Burger Borkey; son, Daniel Borkey; and brothers, Leo Borkey, William Borkey and Raymond Borkey. Herbert spent three years in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver and retired after 40 years from Yellow Freight. Herbert is survived by his son, Harry Borkey; brothers, Earl Borkey, Harold Borkey and Charles Borkey. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. Flowers are welcome, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization. Online condolences may be registered at nelsenashland.com.
DOWELL, Claude Melvin Jr., 77, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was a retired truck driver and employee of Richmond Harley-Davidson. Melvin was predeceased by his parents, Claude Melvin Dowell and Mary Elizabeth Dowell. He is survived by his wife, Madeline Dameron Dowell; brother, Marshall E. Dowell Sr.; stepchildren, Pamela D. Cockrell (Mark) and Paul V. Riviello Sr. (Kris); stepgrandchildren, Allison Cockrell, Paul V. Riviello Jr. and Devan Cockrell (Cheyenne). Melvin is also survived by his niece, Kimberly Dowell Spike (Steve); and nephew, Marshall E. Dowell Jr.; great-nieces, Fairan and Georgia Spike; and great-nephews, Jacob and Tanner Dowell. The family received friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services were held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial was private.
