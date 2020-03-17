(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Col. David R. Hines, sheriff of Hanover County.)
Concerns regarding COVID-19 continue throughout communities in the United States. In the interest of public health, some large public events have been canceled. Learning institutions are making adjustments for faculty and students. International travel to and from the United States has experienced restrictions. In some cases, non-essential services have been delayed or canceled.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the concern over potential exposure. Historically, we are familiar with concerns of this nature such as the “Swine” flu and the Ebola virus. For more than a decade, we have worked closely with our public safety partners to establish best practices on how to serve our community under many different circumstances. We have plans and equipment in place and are capable of supporting the needs of our community. Every deputy carries personal protective equipment (PPE) and continually ensures their equipment and vehicles are sanitized and in good working order.
Our deputies understand how to work in an environment needing an abundance of caution and continue to provide the services our community deserves and expects. Some functions such as fingerprinting for solicitor’s permits are temporarily on hold. However, if you need us, a deputy will respond. Crimes will be investigated and traffic laws enforced. We have the lowest crime rate since 1975 and one of the highest crime clearance rates on record and do not expect that to change.
Your Sheriff’s Office is in the community. While children play at parks, school and at home, we are there to make sure they are safe. When 9-1-1 is dialed, we assess the situation and respond to every call for help. When one of our adopt-a-seniors is having difficulty, we are there to comfort and serve. If a report is needed, we are there. If there is an accident, we are there. If a home gets burglarized, if there is a robbery or a car is broken into, we are there. When the nation reacts to COVID-19, we will be there continuing to serve and meet the needs of our community. This is our oath of office and promise to you. In short, we intend to provide the same level of service today as yesterday.
I say this with confidence because our Sheriff’s Office personnel represent some of the finest law enforcement officers in the nation, and I also know what makes Hanover unique. It’s the strong support of our community, peers and the many officials from across the region and state who we partner with daily. Our Hanover family is a strong one, and I am confident this strength will carry us into the future.
Moving forward, there are still many conversations to be had and questions to be raised. We are working closely with the region to examine and respond to the needs of our community and establish best practices. This is why we must understand it’s not only a law enforcement issue, but instead is an issue that expands to a greater horizon of community involvement and care.
Our most positive endeavors will always be the ones where as a community, working together, we can achieve those goals that serve the needs of our citizens. Together we will weather this storm and be stronger as a result. I thank our [Hanover County] Board of Supervisors and County Administration for their active leadership in the region, and I am truly thankful for our Hanover community and the culture of trust and support we share.
