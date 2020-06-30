HANOVER -- Two Hanover County School Board members will be returning to their posts after the Hanover County Board of Supervisors reappointed them at last week’s regular meeting.
Chickahominy representative Bob Hundley and Ashland representative Ola Hawkins will continue their service on the seven-member appointed board.
The Ashland seat was uncontested, while Dr. Jerome Ross expressed his desire to serve in the Chickahominy District.
But supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said experience at this critical stage is important and, with two new members recently seated, she noted Hundley’s long service and expertise are particularly needed during this crucial period.
“The school board has several very important and weighty issues being considered at this moment. I know the benefit of new energy but at this time we have two members of our board who are brand new,” the Chickahominy supervisor said.
Kelly-Wiecek acknowledged Ross’ long list of qualifications, and pledged to find a suitable role for him on future boards or commissions.
“Dr. Ross is an exceptional candidate, and it is with a heavy heart that I have to make this choice. Quite frankly, his voice is important and needs to be at the table,” she said. “I’m committed to find the right place where we can benefit from his wisdom and experience.”
“The desire for more diversity has not fallen on deaf ears,” she said. “While I believe my appointments as a whole offer a range of voices and perspectives, and especially at this moment, we need to be attuned to that feedback from our constituents and do more wherever possible.”
“It is very difficult when you have two very well qualified individuals but only one appointment to offer. I carefully and prayerfully considered the emails and discussions I had during this process and as well as those I’ve had for the last eight years,” Kelly-Wiecek said.
“I’d like to thank Ms. Kelly-Wiecek for the confidence she has expressed in me. It has been a pleasure for me to serve on the board since 2004,” Hundley said as he accepted the appointment. “I continue to be energized every day by this position and the opportunity. It is a great privilege and honor to serve the county and the community, but most importantly, to serve the students.”
Faye Prichard, Ashland representative, noted Hawkins’ commitment and passion of her work as she moved for her reappointment.
“I thank you for the opportunity to reappoint my school board member, Ola Hawkins, who joined me four years ago,” Prichard said.
“She has been a faithful and devoted member of the school board and puts in an inordinate amount of time and puts our students first in our system. She thinks very much about how the entire system works for the students and the people who work there.”
Hawkins thanked the supervisors for allowing her to serve a second term. “I thank you for yet another opportunity to serve the children, the community of Hanover County. It is more than my pleasure and honor to serve,” Hawkins said.
During its afternoon session, the board also heard a presentation from deputy county administrator Frank Harksen that provided a scorecard on FY20 goals and initiatives and a list of FY21 initiatives for board consideration and approval.
Harksen listed projects like the renovation of the General District Court and the establishment of a transportation system that serves the community (DASH) as completed from the FY2020 wish list.
Airport improvements on the east side of the facility continue and the historic clerk’s office renovation also are completed.
The board also met its goal of increasing school security by adding two new School Resource Officers in this year’s budget.
And, in an effort to increase broadband coverage in problem areas of the county, a broadband committee was formed and has met twice, members’ schedule interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Board initiatives for the upcoming year include providing laptops for all Hanover County students and the widening of Sliding Hill Road.
Bids are out for a new airport terminal at the Hanover Airport. Harksen said the county received four bids this month and there is “strong interest” in the project from contractors. Construction should begin by October.
The board also is spending $8 million for the Montpelier Park Community Center that includes a new gymnasium, library and community center in Beaverdam.
The new history and culture museum is slated for a soft opening in October, another item on the county’s to-do list.
Another initiative of the board in the upcoming year will be ongoing fiscal assessment due to the pandemic and the negative financial impact it has caused. A survey sent to Hanover residents has been delayed by one year due to the pandemic, but will be distributed next year.
Harksen said the county wants to be prepared for anything and the current five-year financial plan provides those options. “We are prepared for an economic pause or a downturn if necessary,” he said.
