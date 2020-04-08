POWELL, Ida Lee, 94, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Crocket Mills, Tenn., on August 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Mary and Faye Jones. Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Wilbur Powell; son, Phillip Powell; son-in-law, Roy “Shorty” Hawes; daughter-in-law, Annette Powell; grandson, Wesley Powell; and two sisters, Virginia Leggett and Martha Whitby. Ida is survived by her daughter, Mary “Pat” Hawes; granddaughter, Leslie Frame (Matt); and four great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Peter, Quentin Frame and Reese Powell. She was a longtime member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. and current member of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. Ida enjoyed crafts, gardening and church activities but most of all spending time with her family. She was a true example of the love and faith that shines through a Christ follower. She will be missed but her light continues to shine. Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Ky., at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
