HANOVER – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.
The assessment team reviewing the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office consists of Warren Headrick retired captain of the Blount County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee and Maj. Traci Estep of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community and agency employees are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Administration Building of the Hanover County Complex, located at 7516 County Complex Rd. in Hanover.
The public and agency employees also are invited to offer comments to the Assessment Team by calling 804-365-3225 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with accreditation standards.
A copy of the standards is available at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 7522 County Complex Rd., Hanover VA.
The agency contact is Deputy Mike Tiller at 804-365-6269.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office ability to comply with accreditation standards may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
Persons also may submit written comments by email to calea@calea.org and place "Hanover County Sheriff’s Office” in the subject line.
Information submitted by Sgt. Steve DiLoreto, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
