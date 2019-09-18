MECHANICSVILLE – A 30-year-old Fauquier County woman was found dead on Sept. 13 at a home on Mayetta Drive.
Sgt. Steve DiLoreto, public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said units with the Sheriff’s office and Hanover fire-EMS responded at 7:21 a.m. to a residence in the 7200 block for a reported medical emergency.
Upon arrival, they found the body of Erin Marie Garner of Remington. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DiLoreto said the cause of death has not been undetermined pending a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.
He also said that officers secured the residence and obtained and served a search warrant for the location.
Narcotics and other instruments related to distributing narcotics were discovered, the sergeant added.
Crystal Marie Gray, a resident of the home, was arrested and charged with:
Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
Felony possession of Schedule I/II;
Felony distribution of a controlled substance to a minor;
Felony evidence tampering; and
Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” DiLoreto said. “As such, the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens also can download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
DiLoreto, speaking on behalf of Col. David R. Hines, sheriff, said, “The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend their condolences to the family during this difficult time.”
