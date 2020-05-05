HILL, Irene B., 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Sterling F. Hill. She is survived by her son, Ivy S. Hill (Joann); daughter, Ann Wallace (Mike); son, Walter R. Hill (Sherry); five grandchildren, Michelle, Ivy Jr., April, Walter Jr. and Michael Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Hailey, Nolan, Mikayla, Avery, Chayton and Kolton. Irene was a lady who loved to clean and had a passion for shopping. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pamunkey Indian Baptist Church, 7270 Walnut Grove Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
