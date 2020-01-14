LEWALLEN

LEWALLEN, Irene Clara Hogsett, 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hogsett; and is survived by her husband, Elmer Lewallen; children, Nathan Boettcher (Carol), Linda Kirby (Charles), Sheila Wade (Tommy) and Carl Boettcher; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services were held 3 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Per Irene’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made t

