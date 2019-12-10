MECHANICSVILLE – Sunny skies welcomed participants and spectators on Sunday to “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the theme for this year’s Mechanicsville Christmas Parade in the Village.
The 2019 had an addition in the judging portion, with a first and second place winner being named for Best in Keeping with the theme. Taking first place honors was Unit #63, Silver Stirrups, and Mechanicsville Little League, Unit #39, coming in second place.
Also recognized for their entries were:
Best Motorized Categories: Large Non-commercial -- Unit #60 -- Central Virginia Mustang Club; Small Non-commercial -- Unit #66 -- RVA Jeep; Wave Large Commercial -- Unit #68 -- Robinson's Towing & Recovery; and Small Commercial -- Unit #80 -- Affordable Spa Services.
Judges Pick: Unit #13 -- Hanover Christmas Mother -- Carolyn Bowles.
Best Girl Scout Unit: Unit #48 -- Girl Scout Troop 920 and Senior Troop 5274.
Best Boy Scout Unit: Unit #28 -- Cub Scout Pack 502.
Best Musical Non-Band: Unit #50 – Kickin’ County Line Dancing.
Karlis Graubics, a Rotary past district governor, was the Grand Marshal.
David Fuller, co-chair, said of th event: “We were absolutely delighted with the community response, whether participating in the parade or cheering the units as they journeyed through the route.
“Twenty three units were new to the parade this year, bolstering the broad appeal,” he said.
Fuller also pointed out “the giving spirit and generosity of our community again supporting the Christmas Mother through concessions.”
“Our thanks to all who made possible this superb event, especially the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who partner with us to deliver an inviting and safe celebration of the season,” he added.
Joy Monopoli, Roslyn Ryan and Nick Vandeloecht, representatives of Richmond Suburban News, which includes The Mechanicsville Local, served as judges.
The Mechanicsville Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Mechanicsville Rotary and Ruritan Clubs.
