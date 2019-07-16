MECHANICSVILLE – Mother Nature has yet to deter folks from Hanover and surrounding counties from attending the Hanover Tomato Festival. And that was the case over the weekend when temperatures in the 90s couldn’t keep about 22,000 visitors from enjoying the festivities Friday evening and Saturday at Pole Green Park.
The festival, considered “the” event in Mechanicsville, saw an increase in Friday’s turnout due to the cooler evening temperatures.
Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover Parks and Recreation, said over 450 cases of Hanover Tomatoes were sold at the 41st annual festival. Of those, over 450 people enjoyed a tasting plate from Washington Henry Lodge #444.
In keeping with tradition, the tomatoes are provided by Hanover County farmers. This year’s fruit was delivered by Hanover Vegetable Farm and Rosa’s Garden.
“While the temperatures were in the mid-90s, festival-goers stayed safe and hydrated, using the trams to/from their parking lots,” Durrer said. “While strolling the event field, they learned more about many local businesses and organizations.”
She also said that attendees had the chance to purchase “great local products and tomato-themed merchandise from vendors, including our Most Spirited Tomato Booths – Drew’s Tomato Art, Perfectly Soy Candles, LLC and Amnageek Exllibris, and official merchandise provider, Inkt.”
“This year, we experienced exceptional support from local media, helping to promote the event highlighting the Hanover Tomato – tastings, cuisine, sales and activities,” Durrer said.
“Thank you again to our amazing community sponsors who proudly supported this year’s Hanover Tomato Festival:
Title: The Mechanicsville Local and Bojangles’;
Silver: AmyLu Soda Co., Mechanicsville Toyota, Richmond Magazine and David W. Fuller;
Bronze: American Family Fitness, CF Sauer/Duke’s Real Mayonnaise, The Game Patrol, Hanover Emergency Center-HCA VA., Publix Super Markets and State Fair of Virginia at the Meadow;
Supporter: Covenant Woods, Patient First, Richmond Window Corp. and SportClips Haircuts;
Friend: Astro Jump, Bartlett Tree Service, Cutz for Guys, Dynamo Soccer Club, Edward Jones Investing, Friends of Hanover Dog Parks, Hanover Optimist Club, Mathnasium, Papa John’s, Rotary Club of Mechanicsville, Scouts-BSA - Battlefield District - Heart of Virginia Council, Stan Scott for Virginia, Robens for Supervisor, and Washington and Henry Lodge #344;
Media Sponsor: K95.”
The Hanover Tomato Festival started in 1978 at the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department as a fundraiser for the station. The festival was held at the fire department the first few years.
Growth continued through the years, with moves to Battlefield Park Elementary School and then Pole Green Park as attendance set records in 2009 and 2018, with in excess of 40,000 people filling the grounds.
