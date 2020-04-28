WINTERS, James Allan Cofer “Jimmy,” 94, of Mechanicsville, son of Alonza Thomas Cofer and Willie Adams Cofer, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Doyle White Winters; and is survived by four sons, James C. “Al” Winters (Joyce), Pete E. W. Winters (Kelly), Stephen G. Winters (Susan) and William A. Winters (Tori); six grandchildren, Ben Winters (Rebecca), Carrie Keiter (Caleb), Ashley Marot (Rich), Kara Winters, Kristopher Moran (Melanie) and Kyle Hernandez (Laura); eight great-grandchildren; brother, E. Ray Winters Jr.; as well as one niece, Laura. Mr. Winters graduated Battlefield Park High School, Hanover County, saw active duty U.S. Navy, WWII, Pacific Theater ranked Seaman 1st Class Coxswain, Graduate Mutual Insurance Institute in 1946. President Old Dominion Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc., Vice President- Sales, Universal Tractor-Equipment Corp., President Winters-Oliver Insurance Agency, 1972 until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church serving on various committees, former Director-Virginia Farm & Equipment Dealers Association, former Director-Sales & Marketing Executives of Richmond, former member and Chairman-Hanover County Electoral Board, former Vice-Chairman-Citizens Advisory Board of Hanover, former member Hanover Planning Commission, member and past President Hanover Ruritan Club, member American Legion Post #175, member and past President Mechanicsville Businessmans Association; member, Director and President-Hanover Association of Business. Mr. Winters earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor and was a member of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. A celebration of Mr. Winters’ life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove Baptist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
