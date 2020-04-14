HENDERSON

HENDERSON, James C. "Jim," 78, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Henderson; and brother, John Henderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Henderson; son, David (Jill); daughter, Dawn Robertson; five grandchildren, Amanda, Shelby, Austin, Suzie and Zach; and one great-grandchild. Jim retired from Reynolds Metals as a machinist, and enjoyed life through fishing, camping, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, coaching baseball and being surrounded by his friends, family and loved ones. The ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research at F.P.W.R.org in honor of his grandson, Zach. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email