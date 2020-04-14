HENDERSON, James C. "Jim," 78, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Henderson; and brother, John Henderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Henderson; son, David (Jill); daughter, Dawn Robertson; five grandchildren, Amanda, Shelby, Austin, Suzie and Zach; and one great-grandchild. Jim retired from Reynolds Metals as a machinist, and enjoyed life through fishing, camping, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, coaching baseball and being surrounded by his friends, family and loved ones. The ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research at F.P.W.R.org in honor of his grandson, Zach. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
