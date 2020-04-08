MARTIN, James K. “Jim,” 63, passed into the arms of Christ on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Melissa; two brothers, Mike and Chris; his stepfather, Robert Snellings; two stepsons, Jason Gunter and Michael Trammell; and many relatives and friends. Graveside services were held at Hanover Memorial Cemetery on April 6, 2020.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email