YARBROUGH, James Wallace, 94, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Known by friends and family as "Wally," he was the son of the late James and Estelle Yarbrough. Wally was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Alexander Yarbrough; and two sisters, Ruby Smith of Hanover and Eleanor Sekerdy of Richmond. Wally is survived by his daughter, Susan Finkenstaedt and husband, Mike, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; daughter, Linda Corbin and husband, Paul, of Mechanicsville; and son, David Yarbrough and wife, Dee, of Glen Allen. Wally is "Papa" to seven grandchildren, Kate Levy and husband, Brent, of Denver, Colorado, Billy Finkenstaedt of Los Angeles, California, Andrew Corbin and wife, Stephanie, of Richmond, Zack Yarbrough of Virginia Beach, Olivia Bryant and husband, Cody, of Mechanicsville, Christy Finkenstaedt of Denver, Colorado and Josh Yarbrough of Glen Allen; and a great-granddaughter, Stowe Levy of Denver, Colorado. Wally will also be lovingly remembered by his surviving brothers-in-law, Edward Alexander Jr. of Richmond and Frank Alexander and his wife, Carol, of Plantation, Florida. "Uncle Wally" will have a special place in the hearts of his numerous nephews and nieces. Born on February 7, 1926, Wally was a native of the Richmond area. Growing up in Hanover County, he attended Washington Henry High School before being drafted by the U.S. Army to serve our country in Central Europe during World War II. Honorably discharged in 1946, he returned home to Hanover. Although he was not able to complete high school due to his service, he was recently awarded an honorary diploma from his alma mater and recognized for his patriotism. Wally was a longtime member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where he served in numerous capacities including usher, Sunday school teacher and on the Long-Range Planning Committee. Wally enjoyed a 35-year career with Philip Morris. After retiring in 1992, he loved spending time in his garden, caring for his yard, reading the newspaper and watching his beloved Redskins. He also enjoyed family get-togethers, vacations to the Outer Banks and most recently an adventure to Alaska. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicsville Baptist Church Endowment Fund. Condolences for the family may be registered at www.monaghanfunerals.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.