ELLIS, James Wright. The people who speak the least are often the ones who teach us the very most. James Wright Ellis was one of these people. A graduate of both Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and The University of Richmond and a dedicated employee of 38 years for DuPont, Jim engineered beyond his work as a craftsman. He built a life of laughter, traditions and many teaching moments for his family, which we will long remember. Though he wasn’t talkative, he will be known by the words and memories that come to mind when we think of him: Hokie, red cups filled with tea, hamburgers, ospreys, “stop asking questions and just do it like I tell ya,” boat rides, speedy jet-skis, waterskiing, “don’t,” the color “urnge” and Jimmy Buffet music on the pier. We knew “Pop can fix anything,” with his hand-built treasures, hammers, trains and Bisquick pancakes for breakfast. But most of all, he was known for his inclusivity, and will be remembered as a loving husband and faithful father and grandfather. Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Baughan Ellis; and his sister-in-law, Betty Lou Beach. He was most proud of his three children and their spouses, James “Jamie” and his wife, Holly Ellis, of Simpsonville, S.C., Sheri and her husband, Stephen Castle, of Mechanicsville, Va. and Michelle and her husband, Robert Conklin, of Asheville, N.C. His greatest treasures were his seven grandchildren, Sarah, Stephen and Sam Castle, Mary Taylor, Katie and Chance Conklin and Caleb Ellis. We knew him affectionately as Pop. He was 74 years old and went to his heavenly home on April 22, 2020. We are thankful for Pop’s examples of service through his 53 year marriage, his work at Chamberlayne Baptist Church as a deacon of 35 years and member of the premises and finance committees, his service through the United States National Guard and his love for the riva’, which he shared with friends and family. Jim’s strong commitment to education is mirrored in his children and grandchildren. He believed there is no greater gift than learning and that this gift can never be taken away. We love you, Pop, and you will be missed by many. Please consider sending memorial gifts to the Virginia Baptist Foundation Scholarship Fund at 2828 Emerywood Parkway, Henrico, Va. 23294. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Starbucks at Libbie and Grove, Metro Diner at Libbie Place permanently closed
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.