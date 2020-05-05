BELTON

BELTON, Jared Conner, 23, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry D. and Sylvia X. Barksdale; and his uncle, Steve Barksdale. Jared is survived by his parents, Donna and Sam Rice; sister, Celeste Caveness (Justin); nephew and niece, Garrett and Scarlett Caveness; as well as many extended family and friends. He was a 2015 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and most recently was employed as an Electrical Apprentice with Cornerstone Electrical. Jared was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting and fishing. His favorite place other than home was the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was the most loyal friend and compassionate person you would find. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, where services, by invitation of the family, were held Monday, May 4, 2020. The family asks that if you have concerns about exposure to pathogens, online condolences be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, 3493 King William Rd., Aylett, Va. 23009.

