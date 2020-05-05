BROOKS, Jean Hanback, 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Fannie Hanback; brothers, Larry, Hunter and Cecil Hanback; twin sister, Anne Coleman; and her husband of 65 years, William E. "Bill" Brooks. Jean is survived by six children, Bill Brooks (Lynda), Margie Brooks (Barbara), Janet Wade (Jeff), Pat Hines (David), Suzanne Pritchard (Bob) and Claire Harlin (John); 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a charter member of Westhill Baptist Church (now Mechanicsville Baptist Church), where she held many leadership roles. Her contributions through the church included serving meals with her husband for the Virginia Baptist Disaster Feeding Unit, most notably to those in need in the wake of 9/11. After doing an amazing job raising her six children, Jean pursued her passion for art by taking classes at the VMFA and creating wonderful works of art for others to cherish. A highlight of Jean's life was her trip to Italy, where she was able to view the creations of the "masters." The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Woods for the loving care they provided and for being her extended family. She will be remembered for her contagious smile that will be missed but held dear in the hearts of those she loved. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com
