CARR, Jean Swingle, 75, of Studley, Va., passed away on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Hawkins Carr Sr.; her three children, Stacey Carr Leber, Thomas Hawkins Carr Jr. and Frank Clifton Carr; and nine grandchildren. Jean loved being outdoors, camping, traveling and exploring any beach she could find. She loved taking care of others, both at work and volunteering in the community. She was a registered nurse for over 41 years in local hospitals’ operating rooms. She was an adult leader in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (while her children participated for years after). She loved to sing in the choir at Battery Park Christian Church, where she also taught Sunday school and served on multiple boards. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an Alzheimer’s research group near you in the hopes of finding a cure for this terrible disease.
