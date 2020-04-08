COX, Jean Toombs, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jack. Jean was born March 29, 1932, and graduated from Glen Allen High School in 1950. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Toombs Weade (Ronald); a nephew, two nieces and several cousins. Jean was a member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church, where the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made. Private graveside services will be held.

