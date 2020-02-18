ECHANICS-VILLE – Jerry Deans and his wife Patsi have experienced more heartache than most will know in a lifetime, but, rather than let the pain consume them, they help others who have suffered a major loss or losses.
For 15 years, Jerry and Patsi have led the Grief Support Group at Cool Spring Baptist Church, welcoming everyone in the community. They meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at the church, located at 9283 Atlee Station Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call the church at 804-746-0800.
Jerry has written “Lost But Not Forgotten” to share what he calls “many wilderness experiences with his wife Patsi and his family.”
In over 30 years, the couple has endured:
- The loss of their 16-year-old daughter.
- The loss of their first granddaughter.
- A spinal cord injury of one of their three sons.
- Substance addiction of another son.
- Jerry’s 21-year battle with prostate cancer
“If I asked you, ‘Have you ever spent time in the wilderness?’ ” Jerry said, “Most would respond, ‘Nope ... always lived in civilized society’.”
Then he asked, “Have you endured a wilderness life experience? One that took you into unknown, uncharted territory where you found yourself stripped of your belief that you are in control of your life.”
According to Jerry, “There are many different kinds of wilderness experiences; loss of a loved one, job or maybe a diagnosis, injury or addiction. All of these and many others change our lives as we have come to know them. If you have undergone a significant loss or tragedy you already know why I describe them as wilderness experiences. We find ourselves in a place that is totally unfamiliar. We have no previous experiences to guide us through this territory, no map, no handbook, no survival guide.”
In the wilderness, he said he and Patsi have faced serious problems previously unknown to them, while struggling to manage day-to-day.
“We are ambushed with emotions that come out of nowhere when we least expect them and at an intensity we have never before experienced,” he continued. “Those feelings and our reactions to them bring with them problems of their own.”
Jerry said he and Patsi feel as though they have been “stripped of any sense of control or notion of well- being, we can no longer convince ourselves that the world is safe and predictable.”
He said an “overwhelming vulnerability descends upon us like a dense fog, limiting our ability to see clearly. We find ourselves wandering in circles thinking the same thoughts and feeling the same feelings over and over and getting nowhere.”
Their experiences, he continued, have made them “feel alone and isolated, somehow cut off from even our closest loved ones and friends. We want to find our way out of this desolate territory quickly -- the sooner, the better. But there is no quick and easy way back. So, we trudge forward with growing despair, searching to find a way out of the wilderness.”
Jerry added, “The wilderness is much closer than we think. It can be right outside our door or descend upon us at our next doctor’s appointment. It can come unexpectedly in the middle of the night. We have no control over the events that thrust us into the wilderness.”
He said he believes “we can control how we respond. We have a choice. Will we allow these events to destroy our faith, our hope and our ability to go on living and loving those around us? Do we spend the rest of our lives asking ‘Why Me?’ and resenting the unfairness of life? Or do we do the work that grief and loss requires of us ... the really hard work. And ask the better question: ‘What Now?’ But who do we ask that question to.”
Jerry and Patsi are believers – “that there is a loving God who seeks to heal us and guide us through the wilderness. He wants us to draw closer to him and learn to rely on Him rather than ourselves. If we do, the wilderness can positively transform our lives forever.”
Jerry refers to his book as a survival guide, a handbook for wilderness walkers. He is straightforward in how difficult the journey has been for them. Yet, he is able to offer practical steps and actions in order “to hold on to hope and allow God to lead us home. Home will never be the same as it once was. It can actually be better ... even in the face of our losses.”
“Lost But Not Forgotten” is available on Amazon and at Books Beads and More in the Village of Mechanicsville.
Jerry said he will be scheduling a book signing in the near future.
